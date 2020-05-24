Troy’s Terrific Travels: Falls Branch Trail

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Time to get outside and see another waterfall. For episode two of Troy’s Terrific Travels, we head down to Lake Catherine state park to hike Falls Branch trail.

If you live in Little Rock, the best part of this trip is that it’s only about an hour drive. The trail is a two mile loop with just above 200 feet of elevation. It’s doable for kids and people of all ages. Dogs are allowed, but must be kept on a leash.

It’s a great hike for the whole family, you can stay on the path as there are trees with red marks that keep you on the right track. Close to the end of the hike, you will find a waterfall and most likely other people swimming.

If you’d rather not swim at the waterfall, you can keep walking down the trail and find the lake.

The trail is best used from March to November, and if you go after a rainy day then there will most likely be more water at the waterfall.

Please remember that the trail was very popular, so do not go if you want to maintain strict social distancing guidelines.

If you would like directions on how to get to Falls Branch trailhead, click HERE. Then click on ‘Directions’.

If you have any recommendations on where Troy should travel next, send him an email at tlynch@kark.com and he’ll try to make it a future episode!