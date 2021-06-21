Troy’s Terrific Travels: Forked Mountain Falls

CASA, Ark. — Who’s ready to travel the Natural State? We’re back and better than ever with Troy’s Terrific Travels, and the first stop of 2021 is Forked Mountain Falls trail in Casa.

It’s about an hour and 20 minutes from Little Rock, with the last 40 minutes or so being dirt road. There’s a small area to park once you arrive at the trailhead.

The trail is one big loop that is 3.1 miles long, with two entrances. You can go through either one and end at the other. The trail is rated easy on AllTrails.com with only 203 feet of climbing.

About a mile into hiking from the entrance on the right, you’ll find a swimming hole and waterfall. On this episode our hikers started swimming around 10:00 a.m. and eventually saw two copperhead snakes taking a swim. Avoid copperhead snakes. They are venomous and will try to bite if they feel threatened.

Bring your bug spray on this trail because there will be ticks latching on to you. I had to pull off four ticks before they latched onto my skin while hiking. (For more information on how to remove ticks, click HERE.)

If you have any recommendations on where we should travel to next, send me an email to tlynch@fox16.com.