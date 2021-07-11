Troy’s Terrific Travels: Lake Chicot State Park

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. — Troy’s Terrific Travels went down to Southeast Arkansas to visit Lake Chicot State park for a new episode.

A great place to camp, fish, bird-watch, do boat activities, and enjoy the water. Lake Chicot is a sight that every Arkansan should experience. It’s the longest natural lake in Arkansas and the largest oxbow lake in North America spanning over 20 miles long. From Little Rock it’s a two hour and 10 minute drive.

If you’re looking for a stay-cation or a quick weekend getaway, there are 14 cabins (some pet friendly, some aren’t) and 122 campsites. You will need to make a reservation in order to reserve a cabin or campsite.

Our fearless adventurers Troy Lynch and Mandy Noell went to Academy Sports + Outdoors to get an inflatable kayak and paddle board for lake exploring. Along the lake’s banks are countless cypress trees coming out of the water, which is how the lake got its name ‘Chicot’.

‘Chicot’ is French for ‘stump or stumpy’ hence all of the Cypress stumps and trees at Lake Chicot.

A perfect place to experience some beauty with family, friends and pets.

