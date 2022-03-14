PARIS, Ark. — If you’re looking for a fun day trip or weekend getaway, Mount Magazine State Park is the place for you!

Not only does it have the highest peak in all of Arkansas (2,753 ft.), it also has great food, and about 165 miles of trails to ATV, mountain bike, horseback ride and hike on.

Photos: Casey Crocker

The state park system is the most dramatic location for technical rock climbing, and it’s one of only two parks to offer hang gliding launch areas (if you have a license).

Photos: Casey Crocker

If you want a longer trip, the Lodge is the best place to stay. It has 60 rooms, a buffet that you absolutely have to try, a heated indoor pool, fitness center and game room. All of that is located on the mountain’s south bluff so you have the most breathtaking views while you relax and enjoy your time.

If you’re looking for other places to explore in Arkansas you can check out: