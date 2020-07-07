Troy’s Terrific Travels: Pinnacle Mountain West Summit Trail

ROLAND, Ark. — There aren’t that many mountains to climb in Arkansas, but this one is ‘must-hike’. Pinnacle Mountain state park is located in Roland, AR and is only a 30 minute drive from Little Rock.

The West Summit trail is only 1.2 miles long with 728 feet of elevation. In other words, there’s a lot of uphill to get to the top. The west trail is considered their easier hike compared to the East Summit trail, but be cautious taking smaller children and dogs because it’s still difficult.

It takes about 40 minutes and a gallon of sweat to get to the top, so we recommend that you try to go earlier in the day so you’re not hiking at peak heat. The trail opens an hour after the sun rises so 6:30 a.m. and closes one hour after the sun sets.

Brings some water, shoes with good traction, and if you plan on taking your time once you summit, food is never a bad choice. On your way down, take is slow and steady because the big rocks you climbed up are hard on the knees doing down and can be dangerous.

If you would like directions on how to get to Pinnacle Mountain West Summit trailhead, click HERE. Then click on ‘Directions’.

