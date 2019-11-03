2020 Arkansas campaign starts officially Monday with filing season

* District 18 (Mississippi-Osceola): Judge Donald Betterton, Catherine Palmer Dean

While the filing period for legislative candidates start Monday, several area candidates have announced their intentions to run in 2020.

In the State House, Cole Peck, Jonesboro City Council member Bobby Long and Lake City Mayor Jon Milligan have announced they are running as Republicans for the District 53 seat, currently held by Rep. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro.

Sullivan announced earlier this year that he will be running for state Senate in District 21 against incumbent Sen. John Cooper, R-Jonesboro.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, other announced candidates include Republican Dave Betts and Democrat Reginald “Ray” Prunty of Jonesboro, who both said they plan to challenge Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro; and Republican Paige Dillard Evans and Libertarian Kevin Vornheder, who both plan to challenge Rep. Nelda Speaks, R-Mountain Home.

The filing period ends at noon Nov. 12 for federal, state and county candidates and at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 for judicial candidates.

The general election will be held Nov. 3, 2020.