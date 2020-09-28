A true taste of Fall

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After losing to the Seahawks, the Patriots will look to bounce back on Sunday as the Raiders come to Foxboro for the first time since 2014.

For the second straight week, quarterback Cam Newton recorded two rushing touchdowns. He racked up 47 yards on 11 carries, and through the air, he had 397 passing yards and a passing touchdown to fullback Jakob Johnson, who registered his first NFL score.