Arkansas Adds Grad Transfer Kicker AJ Reed from Duke

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added a talented and proven kicker in Duke grad transfer AJ Reed.

Reed announced the decision on Twitter Thursday night one day after he committed to the Hogs.

Excited to announce that I’ll be transferring to the University of Arkansas! Thankful for this opportunity! @CoachSFountain @CoachSamPittman pic.twitter.com/Tfq6ukxtkt — AJ Reed (@AJReed48) February 7, 2020

Reed, 5-11, 185, will get a chance to replace the graduated Connor Limpert. In 2019 at Duke, Reed was 15 of 18 on field goals with a long of 51. He was perfect on both attempts over 50 yards. All three of his misses came from the 40-49 yard range.

He was perfect on 34 point after touchdowns and scored 79 points. Reed attended Prattville (Ala.) High School. Reed was a semifinalist for the Groza Award in 2019.

Reed had a 3.8 grade-point average at Duke. He will have one year to play one at Arkansas.