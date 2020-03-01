Arkansas Beats LSU On Senior Day, Matches SEC Wins Record

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas (22-7, 10-6) bounced back in a big way in the regular season finale, beating LSU (19-9, 9-7), 75-71, on senior day. With the win, the Razorbacks matched the program record for Southeastern Conference wins, nabbing 10 of them in 2020. Arkansas’ 22 regular season wins are also the most for the program since 2012.
Fittingly, Arkansas was led by its senior duo, as Alexis Tolefree went for a game-high 17 points, while Kiara Williams went for nine points and four rebounds, all of which came on the offensive glass. Junior forward Taylah Thomas nearly double-doubled, going for 10 points and eight boards, while guards Chelsea Dungee and A’Tyanna Gaulden both reached double figures, going for 10 and 11 points, respectively.
TURNING POINT
The Hogs and Tigers traded blows all day, as no team ever led by more than eight points. LSU made it close late in the fourth, pulling to within two on several occasions.
After two Tolefree free throws, LSU would hit two freebies of its own to bring it back to two, as the Hogs led 73-71 with 24 seconds to play. After a near turnover due to LSU’s full court press, Dungee stepped to the line and calmly knocked down the decisive free throws.
HOG HIGHLIGHTS
- With her two three-pointers made, Amber Ramirez now holds the Arkansas program record for most threes made by a Razorback in SEC only play (50) in a single season. Tolefree is now tied for second with her 49 treys in SEC play this season.
- Tolefree went for 15+ for the fifth time over the last six games.
- Dungee had two big blocked shots in this game.
- Williams’ four offensive boards matched her season high.
- Gaulden got into double-figures for the second straight game, and for the ninth time this season.
NEXT TIME OUT
The Hogs are headed to the SEC Tournament, but will not play until Thursday, courtesy of the five seed they earned in the regular season. They will face the winner of the Auburn and Vanderbilt game on Thursday afternoon in Greenville, South Carolina. That game will air on the SEC Network.
For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.