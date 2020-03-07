Arkansas Claims Second Place Finish At TWU Quad Meet

DENTON, Texas – The Arkansas gymnastics team bounced back in Denton on Friday evening, posting a score of 196.300 and earning a second-place finish among the teams. The Razorbacks’ 196.300 is their second-highest road score of the season.

Freshman Kiara Gianfagna claimed her first title since arriving at Arkansas, claiming the all-around title with a final score of 39.000. The Gymbacks are taking five total titles back to Fayetteville, including Sarah Shaffer’s vault title, a bars title for Kennedy Hamrick and Bailey Lovett and a floor title for Sophia Carter.

Rotation One | Beam

Arkansas made it a point to finish strong on their opening event and with the help of Carter and Amanda Elswick, closed out the first rotation in second place with a team score of 48.950. Carter’s back handspring layout, step-out series propelled her to a 9.850 in the fifth spot, followed by a solid anchor score from Elswick, who’s back handspring 1.5 stuck dismount landed her a 9.875. Elswick’s 9.875 ties her season high, as she finished second among all competitors in the event.

Rotation Two | Floor

Two rotations in-a-row, we saw Carter shine. She earned the event title with a 9.925, her sixth score of 9.900 or higher in the event this season. Leading up to Carter’s fiery routine, Shaffer, Hambrick and Lovett all scored a 9.875. Arkansas was holding steady in second place midway through the meet with a combined score of 98.325, the Gymbacks highest two-rotation score of the season.

Rotation Three | Vault

Shaffer’s Yurchenko layout half was the highlight of the vault rotation for Arkansas, earning a perfect score from one judge, Shaffer finished with a career-high 9.925 on the apparatus. It’s the highest score on the vault since 2018 when Braie Speed posted the same score at No. 5 Florida. Freshman Madison Hickey also saw a career-high on the vault, her Yurchenko full complete with stuck dismount landed her a 9.875.

Rotation Four | Bars

Arkansas closed out the night on a high note, with its highest bars rotation in four weeks (49.150). Gianfagna started strong for the Gymbacks, posting a 9.800 with her full-twisting double-back dismount. Lovett executed her ray beautifully and Hambrick nailed her giant full, double-back as the duo each earned the event title with a score of 9.875.

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Gymnastics. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics) and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@RazorbackGym).