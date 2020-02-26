1  of  2
Breaking News
Nine more flu deaths in Arkansas, total now 65 for season Coronavirus scare clears courtroom, shuts down street in Mayflower

Arkansas Continues to Add Visitors for March 7 Junior Day, Two Standouts in State Also in News

Uncategorized

by: Otis Kirk

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas continues to add visitors for the March 7 Junior Day.

The latest to say they will be in Fayetteville are Oklahoma City (Okla.) Heritage Hall defensive lineman Melvin Swindle, 6-3, 303, and Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep linebacker Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195. Both are three-star recruits in the Class of 2021.

Swindle holds offers from Kansas State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. Arkansas and others are very interested.

Hamilton-Jordan has offers from Arkansas (Jan. 21), Kansas State, Iowa State, Kansas and Tulsa. He too has several other schools in pursuit.

As a junior, Hamilton-Jordan finished with 150 tackles, 18 for loss and five sacks.

Two Inside Arkansas

Har-Ber Class of 2021 three-star tight end Errington McRae, 6-3, 230, was offered by Tennessee-Martin on Wednesday. He previously held offers to Arkansas State, UAPB, Louisiana-Monroe, Kent State, Bowling Green and Memphis.

As a junior, McRae caught 41 passes for 801 yards and six touchdowns. He was at the Arkansas Junior Day on Feb. 1.

Searcy Class of 2021 three-star wide receiver Marlon Crockett, 6-4, 190, who helped Searcy to a Class 6A state championship will be at Arkansas State on March 6.

He has offers to Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe, Massachusetts and Southern Miss. As a junior, Crockett caught 65 passes for 1,080 yards and 13 touchdowns. He returned three kickoffs for 118 yards including one for 90 yards and a touchdown. He had nine tackles and two pass breakups in limited action on defense.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story