Arkansas Crime Watch: 10-year-old shot while riding in car, drive-by shooting caught on camera, dashcam video captures officer hitting man crossing street

On the Sunday, June 6th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

10-YEAR-OLD SHOT WHILE RIDING IN CAR:

Another young child is shot in Little Rock. It happened at the intersection of 16th and Johnson. Why people in the area say the violence needs to stop at 0:15.

CAR USED IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING CAUGHT ON CAMERA:

An innocent man taking out the trash was shot in the face and arm during a drive-by shooting. Watch home video of the suspect’s car speeding away at 2:31.

LRPD OFFICER HITS MAN CROSSING STREET:

Dashcam video shows a police officer making a turn and then hitting a man crossing the street. See the video for yourself and hear from the victim at 5:45.