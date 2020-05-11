Arkansas Crime Watch: 11-yr-old dies after being shot in hostage situation, update on NLR fatal hit-and-run, 5-yr-old car ‘thief’ gets ride in Lamborghini

On the Sunday, May 10th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

11-YEAR-OLD DIES AFTER HOSTAGE SITUATION:

Little Rock police continue to investigate a hostage situation that ended with two people being killed, including an 11-year-old boy. What we know about the crime, the officers, and suspect at 0:14.

UPDATE ON NLR FATAL HIT-AND-RUN:

State police ask the public for help about the death of Ervin Brendel, 51 who died after being hit by a car on April 21, 2020. What his sister is saying about the crime at 4:00.

5-YEAR-OLD CAR ‘THIEF’ GETS RIDE IN LAMBORGHINI:

A Utah boy stole his parent’s car and was on his way to California to buy himself a Lamborghini until police pulled him over. Find out how he ended up getting a joy-ride in an actual Lamborghini at 8:38.