Arkansas Crime Watch: 4-year-old homicide remains unsolved, ARDOT worker involved in deadly hit and run, body cam shows deputy being attacked, car break-ins at popular park

On the Sunday, January 23rd episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

UNSOLVED HOMICIDE:

Four years after April Harris was murdered outside her apartment, family members remain hopeful and pray someone will come forward. What her sister is saying about the murder at 0:15.

ARDOT WORKER KILLED ON 1-30:

State police are trying to locate the person who hit and killed an ARDOT worker on I-30. The strong message officials have for all drivers at 2:11.

BODY CAM SHOWS DEPUTY BEING ATTACKED:

A Washington County deputy’s body cam was rolling when another deputy was attacked by an inmate. You can watch the video at 4:27.

CAR BREAK-INS AT TWO RIVERS BRIDGE:

A woman had her car broken into for the third time in less than a month at Two Rivers Bridge. The message she has for others who decide to park there at 6:07.