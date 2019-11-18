Arkansas Crime Watch: Arrest made in LR double homicide, lime scooter tossed into river, rape suspect sentenced to 150 years

On the Sunday, November 17th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

DOUBLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT ARRESTED:

A man faces two counts of first-degree murder after telling authorities he found two women dead inside a mobile home. A closer look at the investigation at :49.

LIME SCOOTER TOSSED INTO RIVER:

A Little Rock turns himself in after video surfaces on social media showing him tossing a Lime scooter into the Arkansas River. Watch the video at 4:03.

RAPE SUSPECT SENTENCED TO 150 YEARS:

A 52-year-old man found guilty of five counts of rape. Find out how old the victim was at 6:46