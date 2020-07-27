Arkansas Crime Watch: Arrests made in NLR homicide, fatal shooting over vegetables, suspect caught on camera destroying coin machine, AR fugitive makes Marshals 15 most wanted list

On the Sunday, July 26th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

TWO MEN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO NLR HOMICIDE:

Police arrested two men in connection to the fatal shooting of another man back in March. Who they arrested and the charges they now face at 3:39.

MAN SHOOTS AND KILLS MAN FOR STEALING VEGETABLES:

A Helena-West Helena man is behind bars after killing a man who he claims had been stealing his butter beans. What a relative is saying about the crime at 4:05.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: MAN TRIES TO DESTROY COIN MACHINE:

Surveillance video captures a man in Hot Springs rigging up his truck to a coin machine. See him in action and the amount of damage he caused at 5:49.

AR FUGITIVE ADDED TO U.S. MARSHALS 15 MOST WANTED LIST:

Jory Worthen has been on the run for more than a year after killing his girlfriend and her son in Camden. The reward now being offered at 9:49.