On the Sunday, February 20th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

LR MAYOR & POLICE CHIEF ADDRESS VIOLENT CRIME:

City leaders held a news conference to address the violent start to the year. What they believe needs to be done to address the root causes at 0:15.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IN PINE BLUFF:

Police in Pine Bluff are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of the year. Where the shooting took place and what law enforcement is saying at 03:21.

RUNAWAY TIRE HITS POLICE CRUISER:

A tire is caught on a dashcam slamming into a parked police cruiser. Check out the video at 4:06

SUSPECTED KILLER OUT ON BOND IN BRYANT:

A family is in disbelief after the man accused of killing their loved one is out of jail after posting bond. What they had to say after learning he was back on the street at 4:35.