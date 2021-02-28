Arkansas Crime Watch: Lonoke officer shot after kidnapping of teen, triple homicide arrest, bodycam footage of teens breaking into patrol cars, U.S. Marshals arrest ‘America’s Most Wanted’ suspect in Ward, AR

On the Sunday, February 28th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

LONOKE OFFICER INJURED DURING ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING OF TEENAGER:

A Lonoke police officer is expected to fully recover after being shot multiple times by a suspect accused of kidnapping a teenager from North Carolina. How police were able to track him down at 0:15.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO TRIPLE HOMICIDE:

A 22-year-old man is being held on a one-million-dollar bond after authorities say he killed three people in Madison County. Who the victims are and the status of a young baby found at the scene of the arrest at 3:55.

BODY CAM FOOTAGE SHOWS TEENAGERS BEING ARRESTED AFTER BREAKING INTO DEPUTIES PATROL CARS:

Several patrol cars were broken into and firearms stolen last month in the River Market. See the bodycam footage of the damage and the arrests at 4:31.

AMERICA’S MOST WANTED SUSPECT ARRESTED:

A suspect wanted out of Indianapolis for stabbing a woman and sexually assaulting her was arrested in Ward, AR. How the U.S. Marshals were able to track him down at 6:37.