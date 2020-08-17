Arkansas Crime Watch: Man loses eye after being tased by LRPD, SAU student shot and killed, auto shop employee beaten during robbery, 24-year old cold case solved

On the Sunday, August 16th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

MAN LOSES EYE AFTER BEING TASED BY LRPD:

A Little Rock man is speaking out after being tased by police following a fight with another man at a local gas station. Hear his side of the story at 0:15.

SAU STUDENT SHOT AND KILLED:

Campus police are investigating the fatal shooting of an engineering student. What sparked the shooting and how campus officials are responding at 3:13.

AUTO SHOP EMPLOYEE BEATEN DURING ROBBERY:

An employee at Advantage Wholesale in Hot Springs is fearing returning to work after he was attacked by two robbers and beaten. What the store owner is saying about the damage and the crime at 4:05.

ARKANSAS MAN CONNECTED TO 24-YEAR OLD COLD CASE:

Troopers in Alaska have solved a cold case that occurred back in 1996. How new technology helped crack the case and what the suspect did when authorities approached him at 7:24.