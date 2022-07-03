On the Sunday, July 3rd episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

OFFICER AND K-9 SHOT DURING STANDOFF:

An hours-long standoff in North Little Rock ended with one man dead and an officer and K-9 injured after being shot. The very latest on what happened at 0:15.

PROBATION OFFICER STABBED WITH KNIFE:

Police in Fayetteville arrest a man moments after entering a drug court building and stabbing a female probation officer. What we know about the suspect at 3:31.

PINE BLUFF COUNCILWOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT:

Video captures the moment three armed suspects robbed Pine Bluff Councilwoman Joni Alexander in front of her home. Watch the video at 5:11.