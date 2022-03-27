On the Sunday, March 27th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO SHOOTING IN DUMAS:

State police arrested one of two suspects in connection to a mass shooting in Dumas that left one person dead and 26 others injured. The latest on the investigation at the 0:15 mark.

PRAYER VIGIL HELD FOR THOSE INJURED:

24-hours after the shooting in Dumas community members come together to pray for those injured. What they had to say about the shooting at the 3:20 mark.

MOTHER ACCUSED OF STABBING SON TO DEATH:

A mother in Mountain Home was arrested after police say she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. What we know about the suspect at the 7:54 mark.