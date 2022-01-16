Arkansas Crime Watch: Three family members found dead in Pike County, deadly shooting at LR park, mother and boyfriend arrested in connection to baby’s death, MLK, Jr. Commission takes big step to end violence

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On the Sunday, January 16th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

THREE BODIES FOUND INSIDE HOME:

Authorities in Pike County are investigating the deaths of three family members found inside a home. Reaction to the shocking news can be seen at 0:15.

DEADLY SHOOTING AT LR PARK:

Little Rock police have identified the victim who was shot at killed at Meriwether Park. Who he is and the latest on the investigation at 2:28.

MOTHER AND BOYFRIEND ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO INFANTS DEATH:

Authorities in Johnson County arrest two people after responding to a call involving a two-month-old baby on Christmas Day. Who the suspects are and the charges they face at 4:35.

MLK, JR. COMMISSION MAKES BIG ANNOUNCEMENT:

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission announces new partnership with FOX 16’s Victory Over Violence campaign in an effort to stop the violence. Watch the announcement at 5:36.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories