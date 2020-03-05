Arkansas Defeats LSU 99-90 in Key SEC Game at Bud Walton Arena

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas jumped on LSU early on Wednesday night in Bud Walton Arena and went on to take a 99-90 victory.

The Razorbacks built as much as a 21-point lead, 43-22, with 3:45 remaining in the first half. The Hogs took a 55-34 lead into halftime. Mason Jones was on fire as he had 20 points at intermission. He also made five free throws in the first half to tie Sidney Moncrief’s record of 212 made free throws in a season. He broke the record when he made two free throws with 5:54 remaining in the game.

Jones finished with 36 points as Arkansas placed five players in double figures. Jimmy Whitt had a double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Desi Sills had 13 points, Isaiah Joe 11 and Ethan Henderson added 10 points and six rebounds.

Arkansas (19-11, 7-10) will be at Texas A&M on Saturday to close out the regular season. The game will tip at 3:30 p.m. LSU (20-10, 11-6) hosts Georgia on Saturday at 1 p.m.