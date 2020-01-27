Arkansas’ Fantastic Four blazing trails during their high school farewell tours

LITTLE ROCK — They’re about four months out from moving into their dorm rooms at the University of Arkansas as the newest Hoop Hogs, but for now the 2020 Arkansas Fantastic Four — Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams, Khalen “KK” Robinson, and Davonte Davis — are putting up memorable performances during their farewell tours on the high school level.

* Moses Moody (6-5 shooting guard, Little Rock native, Montverde Academy in Florida, ESPN national No. 38 / 4-star prospect) … excelling among a cast of high school superstars, Moody is a starter and leader for the No. 1 Montverde Academy Eagles — a team that has been rarely challenged during a so-far undefeated season … Moody had 16 points (6-of-12 field goals, including 3-of-7 from 3) and 2 assists in a 76-64 win over then-No. 7 IMG Academy on Jan. 19, then a day later he had 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a blowout win over McEachern — both games were in the prestigious Hoophall Classic that was televised nationally by ESPN.

Moody was named to the all-tournament team for his play in the John Wall Invitational a few weeks ago.

“I’ve really just tried to make sure I can do it all,” Moody said on Jan. 3 following his 16-point, 5-assist, 3-steal performance in a win over Olive Branch, Miss, in the Memphis Hoopfest event. “Scoring at all three levels is something I’ve really been paying attention to and really working on.”

* Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, composite national No. 70 / 4-star prospect) … Williams has been a double-double machine for the Grizzlies (No. 2-ranked in Arkansas), and his best performance was a 33-point, 11-rebound outing going head-to-head against 2020 North Carolina signee and ESPN national No. 14 / 5-star prospect Walker Kessler earlier in the season … in November, Williams had 19 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals in Northside’s 57-54 loss in double overtime against Jacksonville in the Hoooin’ 4 Hoodies event in North Little Rock … Williams also had 19 points, 17 rebounds, 4 blocks, 4 assists, and 3 steals to lead Northside to a 54-52 overtime win in December over West Memphis and 2020 Auburn signee Chris Moore (6-6 forward), who finished with 13 points and 9 rebounds in that game … Williams was named MVP of the Coke Classic tournament in December … in a rare 1-vs.-2 matchup on Friday night, Williams put up 24 points and 13 rebounds in Northside’s 70-62 loss at North Little Rock … through 18 games, Williams is averaging 20.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 51.4% from the field, including 40.4% from 3.

“I feel like I could have played way better than what I did,” Williams said following the defeat against North Little Rock. “But we’re playing at an away gym with the crowd against us. We’ve got to learn how to capitalize and limit our turnovers, and be able to beat the press, and beat the crowd, really. There’s just a lot of small mistakes that we’ve been making, we’ve got to fix those.”

* Khalen “KK” Robinson (6-1 point guard, Bryant, Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, composite national No. 74 / 4-star prospect) … Robinson is a starter and the best two-way player for No. 2 Oak Hill Academy (28-1) … Robinson made the Hoophall Classic all-tournament team after finishing with 24 points (9-of-10 field goals, including 4-of-4 from 3, and 2-of-3 free throws), 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in Oak Hill’s 84-70 win over Bishop Gorman (NV) last Monday on national televison … a couple of days earlier, Robinson had 12 points (4-of-8 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3, plus 3-of-3 free throws), a game-high 4 assists, a game-high 3 steals, and a game-high 2 blocks as Oak Hill defeated Paul VI, 72-57, to win the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions on national television … Robinson scored 10 points in the title game as Oak Hill won the Iolani Classic tournament championship in Honolulu, HI, in December … in the past week, Robinson had an 18-point, 12-assist, 8-steal, 6-rebound game followed by a 21-point game, both Oak Hill wins.

“It’s a blessing to be able to play the game I love, let alone play in big tournaments like that so I just try got give it my all every time I step on the court,” Robinson said.

* Davonte “Devo” Davis (6-4, Jacksonville, ESPN national No. 83 / 4-star prospect) … Davis recently put up a string of three consecutive triple-doubles for Jacksonville (ranked No. 7 in Arkansas), including a 25-point, 15-rebound, 11-assist, 6-steal game in a win at Little Rock Parkview on Jan. 21 … Devo followed that up with 10 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals in Jacksonville’s 57-51 win over then-No. 10 Sylvan Hills on Friday … Davis was the hero when Jacksonville came back to defeat a talented Memphis Wooddale team, 75-72, on Dec. 27 in the first round of the King Cotton Classic in Pine Bluff as he totaled 25 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals … in November, Devo had 24 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals as Jacksonville beat Fort Smith Northside, 57-54, in double overtime in the Hoopin’ 4 Hoodies event in North Little Rock.

“Coach just lets me play freely, that’s one reason why I’m going to Arkansas next year,” Davis said after his most-recent triple-double against Parkview. “Coach Musselman is going to let me play freely. Have the ball in my hands, get everyone involved, also create for myself, look for open shots, and look for others that’s open. So I was just out here, playing hard defense, both ends of the court, and making sure we get the job done.”