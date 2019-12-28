Arkansas Football Notebook: Future Opponent in Bowl, Two Home Run Assistant Hires?

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ second opponent in 2020 is Notre Dame.

They are facing Iowa State today in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Notre Dame holds a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Notre Dame entered the game 10-2 with the only losses to Georgia 23-17 and Michigan 45-14. Of course Sam Pittman was on the other sideline when the Bulldogs beat Notre Dame. He was coaching Georgia’s offensive line.

Iowa State has former Nashville Scrapper and Arkansas wide receiver La’Michael Pettway on its team. Entering the game, Pettway had 51 receptions for 622 yards and six touchdowns. Former Prairie Grove tight end Dylan Soehner entered Saturday’s game with seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown.

The Razorbacks will be at Notre Dame on Sept. 12, 2020. Notre Dame will return the game and play Arkansas in Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

Can Pittman Pull This Off?

With three openings remaining on his staff, one has to wonder if Pittman can pull off this double get?

Could Florida State’s Donte’ Pimpleton be hired to coach the running backs following their bowl game on Tuesday and how about Chris Wilson be in charge of the defensive line?

Wilson is currently a defensive assistant with the Arizona Cardinals. Prior to this season, he had coached the defensive line with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-18 including the 2017 season when they won the Super Bowl.

Wilson’s college experience includes such schools as Oklahoma, USC, Mississippi State, Georgia and Colorado. He coached the outside linebackers at Northern Illinois in 1995 when Pittman was the offensive line coach there. Wilson is from Richardson, Texas.

Pimpleton is from Louisville, Ky. In addition to Florida State, he has been to such schools as Oregon, South Florida and Louisville. He obviously was on the Florida State staff this year with Kendal Briles who is now the offensive coordinator for Pittman and the Razorbacks.

Former UTSA head football coach Frank Wilson would also be considered a great hire. He has been mentioned for the running back job as well. The other candidate mentioned as well is Jimmy Smith at Georgia State.