Arkansas Football Recruiting Notebook Including March 7 Junior Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host its second Junior Day on March 7.

At least 12 prospects have said they will be in Fayetteville that day. The group includes prospects from inside the state, Texas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

From inside the state Mena tight end Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 235, will visit as will a trio from Bryant. The three from Bryant are kicker Brock Funk, 5-10, 160, defensive back Kyle Knox, 6-1, 185, and defensive back Kaleb Knox, 6-1, 185.

Arkansas will host Tulsa Booker T. Washington defensive back Keuan Parker, 5-11, 165, and Oklahoma City Heritage Hall defensive tackle Melvin Swindle, 6-3, 303, from Oklahoma.

Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep linebacker Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195, is also visiting.

From the Lone Star State, Pottsboro defensive end Silas Barr, 6-5. 240, Pleasant Grove defensive lineman Torey Phillips, 6-7, 265, Denton Ryan linebacker DJ Arkansas, 6-2, 200, Bogota Rivercrest offensive lineman Cole Carson, 6-6, 285, and Royse City wide receiver Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 185.

Brotherton helped the Bearcats to a 7-4 record in 2019 and spot in the Class 4A state playoffs. Brotherton caught 21 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns. In spot duty on defense, he finished with five tackles, all for loss, four sacks, a quarterback hurry and forced fumble. He holds offers from Kansas, Mercer, Memphis and ULM.

Funk and the Knox twins helped Bryant to a perfect 13-0 record and Class 7A state champions for the second year in a row. Bryant will likely be favored for a three-peat this fall since it returns some key members of the team. Quarterback Austin Ledbetter returns and he was at the first Arkansas Junior Day on Feb. 1.

Parker was a key member of the Hornets’ 7-5 season. He plays a key role in the secondary and will be among the best in Oklahoma in 2020. Nebraska, Kansas, Troy, Tulsa, Iowa State, Arkansas State, Baylor, Oregon, Temple and Abilene Christian have joined the Razorbacks in offering Parker.

Swindle holds offers from Kansas State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. He helped Heritage Hall to an 11-1 mark in 2019 one year after they had captured the state championship in 2018.

Hamilton-Jordan has offers to Arkansas, Tulsa, Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State. As a junior, Hamilton-Jordan had 150 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and five sacks. The team finished 11-1 on the season and Hamilton-Jordan was a big reason for the success.

In Texas, Pottsboro finished 15-1. Barr had 106 tackles, including 54 solo, nine for loss, 5.5 sacks, one pass breakup, a forced fumble and three recovered ones. He owns a 3.5 grade-point average and has scored a 24 on the ACT. Barr attended a spring practice last year at Arkansas as well as the Colorado State game.

It’s always a great day on The Hill! Thank you @CoachDaleWPS and @ShaunMercer44 for the warm welcome! 🐗🐗 pic.twitter.com/939ZxcZ6zS — Silas Barr (@Silas_Barr00) September 16, 2019

Jackson is a four-star recruit. As a junior, he helped Royse City to a 9-3 mark. Jackson caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchowns. He returned two kickoffs for 45 yards and rushed six times for 85 yards. Jackson holds offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Oregon State, TCU, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, LSU, Nebraska, Kansas, Illinois, Baylor, Ole Miss, Boston College, Bowling Green, Indiana and Texas Tech.

Phillips and Pleasant Grove won a state title finishing 15-1. The only blemish on the record was a loss to Carthage, who also won a state title in its division. Arkansas and ULM have offered Phillips. He played his high school football at Joe T. Robinson in 2017, Hope in 2018 and then Pleasant Grove in 2019.

Arkansas led Denton Ryan to a 15-1 mark in 2019. He owns a 3.6 grade-point average and has scored 1140 on the SAT. He finished the season with 111 tackles, including 86 solo, 12 for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble, one pass breakup and a pair of blocked kicks. He has offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Texas State, ULM, Nevada, Boise State, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Houston, Duke, Tulsa and Rice. He has been clocked at 4.41 in the 40-yard dash.

Carson holds offers to Arkansas, Dartmouth, ULM and UTSA. He played both ways in 2019 and helped lead his team to an 11-2 record.