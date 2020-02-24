1  of  2
Arkansas Football Signee Charged with Two Felonies

by: Otis Kirk

Photo by Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — One of Arkansas’ top recruits in the Class of 2020 has been charged with two felonies according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office website.

Bryant defensive end and outside linebacker Catrell Wallace has been charged with sexual assault which is a Class B felony and tampering a Class D felony.

Wallace was a key member of the Bryant football team that has won back-to-back state championships. He signed with Arkansas on Dec. 18.

