Arkansas Gets Signature of Four-Star Marcus Henderson

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Memphis (Tenn.) University School offensive lineman Marcus Henderson.

‘Henderson, 6-4, 305, signed with Arkansas on Wednesday, the first day of the late signing period.

He chose the Hogs over a long list of offers before narrowing it down to Arkansas and Ole Miss. He visited Arkansas the Dec. 13-15 weekend and then was in Oxford in January.

Henderson is a huge get for Sam Pittman, Brad Davis and the Razorbacks.

Henderson talked about Arkansas’ new head coach Sam Pittman.

“He was a good coach,” Henderson said. “Obviously, he’s a player’s coach. Everybody wants to play for him. So I think he’s going to do some good things in Fayetteville and turn this program around.”

You pretty confident he can turn it around?

“I know so just because he’s a person people want to play for,” Henderson said. “You can’t go wrong with that.”

Brad Davis is Arkansas’ new offensive line coach. Davis came to Arkansas from Missouri where he recruited Henderson.

“You know he’s a crazy dude,” Henderson said. “Obviously was just at Mizzou with him. Same person different colors on. You can’t go wrong with him either obviously. He’s one of the best in the business.”

