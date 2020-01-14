Arkansas Getting Visit From Grad Transfer Quarterback

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) throws a pass as he is pressured by Miami defensive lineman Scott Patchan (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks is taking an official visit to Arkansas.

Franks, 6-6, 238, was a four-star quarterback coming out of Crawfordville (Fla.) Wakulla High School in the Class of 2016.

At Florida, Franks played in four games in 2019. He was injured late in the third quarter against Kentucky when on fourth down he tried to run and his ankle got rolled up when tackled. He was carted off the field and lost for the season.

In 2019, Franks was 54 of 71 passing for 698 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 21 times for 68 yards and a touchdown.

His best season was in 2018 when he completed 188 of 322 passes for 2,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran 110 times for 350 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his career at Florida, Franks completed 367 of 622 passes for 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 189 times for 438 yards and eight touchdowns.

Franks is also known to be considering Kansas. Prior to signing with Florida, Franks was at one time committed to Les Miles at LSU. Miles is the current head coach at Kansas.

Arkansas currently has redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson, sophomore John Stephen Jones and senior Jack Lindsey at quarterback.