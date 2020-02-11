Arkansas Impresses Head Coach at High School of Four-Star Recruit Inked by Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star defensive lineman Andy Boykin on Feb. 5.

Since they have signed the talented prospect Arkansas’ coaches could have simply moved on to the Class of 2021. However, they didn’t do that. Troup County head football coach Tanner Glisson tweeted out letters he got from Arkansas today.

He tagged Sam Pittman, Derrick LeBlanc, Justin Stepp and Rian Rhoades in the tweet. The Razorbacks sent several letters to Glisson.

Boykin, 6-4, 301, was a four-year varsity letterwinner at Troup County. As a senior, Boykin had 65 tackles, with nine for loss, five sacks and blocked four kicks. He helped Troup County to a berth in the 2019 Georgia 4A High School playoffs. He helped them to a state runner-up finish as a junior.

He was once committed to Auburn. He was one of six defensive linemen signed in the class by Arkansas.