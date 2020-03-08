Arkansas’ Junior Day Made Strong Impression on Prospects

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ second Junior Day made a strong impression on several prospects.

Royse City (Texas) four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson, Bogata (Texas) Riverview three-star offensive lineman Cole Carson, Denton (Texas) Ryan three-star linebacker DJ Arkansas and Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep three-star linebacker Jemaine Hamilton-Jordan all said Arkansas leads for them following the visit. Each of the four have an offer to Arkansas and others.

Mena three-star tight end Mason Brotherton said Jon Cooper, the tight end’s coach, will come see him during spring practice. Brotherton was impressed with the new staff.

Pottsboro (Texas) three-star defensive end Silas Barr is working on adding weight and is up to 250 pounds now. Pleasant Grove (Texas) defensive lineman Torey Phillips also said he enjoyed meeting the new coaches.

Annaudville (La.) Beau Chene offensive tackle Devon Manuel was offered by the Hogs. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle tweeted out the offer.

Bryant was well represented with kicker Brock Funk and defensive backs Kaleb Shorter and Kyle Shorter. The trio said Bryant is going for the 3-peat this next fall. They have won the Class 7A state championship the past two seasons.