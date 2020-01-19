Arkansas Lands Cornerback Khari Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed a commitment from Suffield Academy (Conn.) three-star cornerback Khari Johnson.

Johnson announced his decision on Twitter.

Johnson was one of the first scholarship offers for Sam Carter, Arkansas’ new cornerback coach. He gained his Arkansas offer on Dec. 18. He attended the Mississippi State game at Arkansas on Nov. 2 for an unofficial visit.

He played both ways for Suffield Academy. On defense, Johnson had 36 tackles, 28 solo, a tackle for loss, four interceptions and 12 pass breakups. On offense, he rushed 10 times for 55 yards and a touchdown while catching 29 passes for 578 yards and five touchdowns.

Arkansas’ Signees:

Blayne Toll, DL, Hazen

Catrell Wallace, LB, Bryant

Jashaud Stewart, LB-DE, Jonesboro

Myles Slusher, DB, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Kelin Burrle, LB, 6-0, 205, Harvey Helen Cox, La.

Dominique Johnson, RB, 6-1, 220, Crowley, Texas

Ray Curry Jr., OL, Memphis White Station, Tenn.

Darin Turner, WR-S, Memphis Central, Tenn.

Julius Coates, DE, East Mississippi Community College

Jerry Jacobs, CB, Arkansas State Transfer

Commitments:

Jacorrei Turner, LB, Atlanta Woodward Academy, Ga.

Nick Turner, DB, New Orleans Brother Martin, La.

Jaqualin McGhee, DE, Fort Valley Peach County, Ga.

JT Towers, LB, Joe T. Robinson

Eric Thomas, DE, 6-3, 230, Pensacola Booker T. Washington, Fla.

Khari Johnson, CB, 6-0, 184, Suffield Academy, Conn.