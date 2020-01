FAYETTEVILLE — Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias Class of 2020 kicker Vito Calvaruso took a visit to Arkansas this past weekend and on Monday he committed to the Hogs.

Calvaruso, 6-2, 175, announced his commitment on Twitter

He helped lead Helias to a 9-2 record as a senior. Calvaruso has visited Iowa State and Mississippi State in recent days as well as Arkansas.

Calvaruso has an extremely strong leg.

80 Yard Kickoff / 4.0 Second Hang https://t.co/XvNGq1DJkv via @KickingWorld — Vito Calvaruso (@vito_calvaruso) December 10, 2019

Army and Southeast Missouri offered him a scholarship.

Vito Calvaruso crushed this 50 yard field goal with plenty of extra distance!



The uncommitted Class of 2020 kicker holds a couple D1 offers šŸ‘€ @vito_calvaruso @heliascatholic pic.twitter.com/FMY35bRwal — Kicking World Kicking Camps (@KickingWorld) October 20, 2019