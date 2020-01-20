Arkansas Lands Quarterback Feleipe Franks

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has committed to Arkansas.

Franks, 6-6, 238, committed to Arkansas following an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend. He becomes the first quarterback in the Class of 2020 to pick the Hogs. He made his announcement on Instagram on Monday. He talked about what appealed to him about Arkansas.

“Just how genuine everybody is,” Franks said. “I think that’s something that’s really good and something you don’t get much of nowadays, but that was the best part.”

At Florida, Franks completed 367 of 622 passes for 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Franks rushed 189 times for 438 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was injured against Kentucky this past fall. An ankle injury that required surgery ended his 2019 season. Before being injured against the Wildcats, Franks completed 12 of 17 passes for 174 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Gators won the game 29-21.

At Arkansas, Franks will compete with redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson, senior Jack Lindsey and sophomore John Stephen Jones for the job. Arkansas also has two high school quarterbacks slated the visit the next two weekends. He will be coached by Kendal Briles who made a favorable impression on him during his visit.

“That’s what I came down here for,” Franks said. “Not really flashy, this that and the other, but just to talk ball, so I liked it.”

Coming out of Crawfordville (Fla.) Wakulla High School Franks was a high four-star quarterback with the recruiting services.