Arkansas Looking to put Finishing Touches on Class of 2020

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas coaches are on the road again today checking out recruits.

Arkansas currently have approximately seven spots left in the Class of 2020. They have seven scholarship players enrolled at midterm, four more who signed on Dec. 18 and then public commitments from seven more players to sign on Feb. 5.

The players enrolled and able to be in spring ball are Florida quarterback transfer Feleipe Franks, 6-6, 238; Arkansas State cornerback transfer Jerry Jacobs, 5-11, 205; Hazen defensive lineman Blayne Toll, 6-5, 244; Broken Arrow (Okla.) defensive back Myles Slusher, 6-0, 181; Harvey (La.) Helen Cox linebacker Kelin Burrle, 6-0, 205; Memphis (Tenn.) Central wide receiver-safety Darin Turner, 6-3, 206; and East Mississippi Community College defensive end Julius Coates, 6-6, 270.

The players who signed on Dec. 18, but will enroll this summer are linebacker-defensive end Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 223; Memphis White Station offensive lineman Ray Curry Jr., 6-6, 315; Bryant linebacker Catrell Wallace, 6-5, 210; and Crowley (Texas) running back Dominique Johnson, 6-1, 220.

The public commitments are Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County defensive lineman Jashaud McGhee, 6-4, 255; Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy linebacker Jacorrei Turner, 6-4, 205; Joe T. Robinson linebacker JT Towers, 6-4, 210; Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington defensive end Eric Thomas, 6-3, 230; Canton (Ga.) Cherokee running back Ebony Jackson, 6-1, 200; Suffield (Conn.) Academy cornerback Khari Johnson, 6-0, 184; and New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin defensive back Nick Turner, 6-0, 186.

With the remaining spots Arkansas will really look hard at offense. LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County defensive lineman Andy Boykin, 6-3 1/2, 306; might be the exception. Boykin is a four-star who could play end or tackle and was once committed to Auburn.

But Arkansas could be seeking a high school quarterback, probably at least one more wide receiver, a couple of tight ends and three or four offensive linemen.

The Hogs should be set at running back with Jackson and Johnson in the fold. At this point, they are slated to have two high school four-star quarterbacks on campus this weekend. They are Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall’s Malik Hornsby, 6-2, 175; and Loganville (Ga.) Grayson’s CJ Dixon, 6-6, 215.

At wide receiver, Savion Williams, 6-5, 200, from Marshall, Texas, was at Arkansas last weekend. The Hogs will host Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern’s Javon Baker, 6-1, 190, who is committed to Alabama, this weekend. Next weekend, they will bring in Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood’s Darion Williamson, 6-3, 190, who is pledged to Tennessee.

At tight end, Allen Horace, 6-4, 250, from Crockett (Texas) was at Fayetteville last weekend and McKinney (Texas) North’s Brandon Frazier, 6-7, 248, will be at Arkansas this weekend.

The offensive line targets include Conway’s Robert Scott, 6-6, 295, who is committed to Ole Miss; Lithonia (Ga.) five-star Broderick Jones, 6-6, 300, who is committed to Georgia; St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic’s Jalen St. John, 6-3, 305; and Memphis University’s Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 305.

Arkansas is looking at others particularly at tight end and on the offensive line they could add to the visit list if the need arises.