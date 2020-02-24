Arkansas offers 2022 PF Kyran Ratliff of New Orleans

LITTLE ROCK — 2022 Kyran Ratliff (6-8, 190 pounds, power forward, Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans) reported a scholarship offer from Arkansas on Sunday night, and a source confirmed the offer on Monday morning.

The source said Ratliff is a “promising 2022 power forward.”

Arkansas associate head coach Chris Crutchfield went down to see Ratliff play recently. He reportedly also holds an offer from Georgetown of the Big East conference with LSU showing interest.

Ratliff plays spring/summer grassroots basketball with Louisiana-based LivOn-Fleur De Lis of the Nike EYBL circuit.

“Kyran is a great kid,” said Cleavon Williams, co-program director of LivOn-Fleur De Lis. “Great student from a great family. His upside is above the roof. He’s 6-7, 6-8 with 7-foot wingspan. Will probably be a stretch-4 when it’s all said and done. I just love to see the progress that he’s making. He works real hard. He’s been on the EYBL circuit for two years now.

“He can actually handle the ball, get a rebound and start the break. Soft touch, he can shoot the three-ball and mid-range. In high school because of his height, he’s not able to showcase his perimeter skill as much. He needs to get in the weight room and get bigger, stronger.”

Williams said Crutchfield has been involved with Ratliff’s recruitment for over a year.

“Crutch is a great recruiter,” Williams said. “He was looking at Kyran when he was still at Oklahoma.”

Just glancing at a couple of his high school games from the 2019-20 season, Ratliff had a double-double — 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks — in BTW’s 67-52 loss against 2020 LSU signee Jalen Cook and Walker High School in Decemeber, then in early January in the 10th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic title game, Ratliff had 14 points (6-of-10 field goals and 2-of-3 free throws), 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks (see highlights linked below) as BTW won, 70-51, over Dunham High School.