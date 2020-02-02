Arkansas Officially Adds Kevin Compton From Watson Chapel

FAYETTEVILLE — Watson Chapel Class of 2020 athlete Kevin Compton knew as soon as Sam Pittman offered him a chance to be a Razorback on Dec. 29 where he was going to college.

On Saturday while on an official visit to Arkansas, Compton, 6-2, 175, made it official.

As a senior, Compton finished with 33 tackles, 12 solo, one for loss, two interceptions and a pair of pass breakups on defense. At wide receiver, Compton caught 14 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns. He returned 11 kickoffs for 274 yards and a punt for 18. As a junior, Compton intercepted 12 passes.

He turned down a full scholarship at Lousiana and others as well as a preferred walk-on offer from Baylor to attend Arkansas.

