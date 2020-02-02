Arkansas Officially Adds Kevin Compton From Watson Chapel

Uncategorized

by: Otis Kirk

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — Watson Chapel Class of 2020 athlete Kevin Compton knew as soon as Sam Pittman offered him a chance to be a Razorback on Dec. 29 where he was going to college.

On Saturday while on an official visit to Arkansas, Compton, 6-2, 175, made it official.

As a senior, Compton finished with 33 tackles, 12 solo, one for loss, two interceptions and a pair of pass breakups on defense. At wide receiver, Compton caught 14 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns. He returned 11 kickoffs for 274 yards and a punt for 18. As a junior, Compton intercepted 12 passes.

He turned down a full scholarship at Lousiana and others as well as a preferred walk-on offer from Baylor to attend Arkansas.

Click here for story when Arkansas offered Compton.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story