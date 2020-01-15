Arkansas Planning Big Recruiting Weekend

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) reaches for extra yards ahead of Kentucky safety Jordan Griffin (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have 13-14 recruits on campus this weekend for official visits.

It will mark the second recruiting weekend for Sam Pittman since he took over as head football coach on Dec. 8. Arkansas hosted five prospects the Dec. 13-15 weekend.

Arkansas signed nine players during the early signing period and have added four commitments since then. Jonesboro linebacker Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 223, signed with Arkansas on Dec. 18. In addition, New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin defensive back Nick Turner, 6-0, 186, and Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County defensive end Jaqualin McGhee, 6-4, 255, are committed to the Hogs. The three of them will be among the visitors this weekend.

Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, 6-6, 238, will be among the visitors. At Florida, Franks passed for 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while also rushing 189 times for 438 yards and eight touchdowns. Franks is a grad transfer so he would be eligible to play in 2020. Kansas and Mississippi State are among the other schools showing interest in Franks.

A couple of running backs from Georgia will make their way to Fayetteville. Marietta Cherokee’s Ebony Jackson, 6-1, 205, and Moultrie Colquitt County’s Daijun Edwards, 6-0, 205, are both highly recruited. Jackson is committed to Maryland while Edwards is looking at Georgia and Florida State in addition to the Hogs. Jackson was injured early in 2019. Edwards rushed 165 times for 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 27 passes for 408 yards and two touchdowns.

Marshall (Texas) wide receiver Savion Williams, 6-5, 200, was once committed to Arkansas, but reopened his recruiting when Chad Morris was fired. Williams is also looking at SMU and TCU. Williams had to play quarterback much of 2019 due to an injury to a teammate. He passed for 961 yards and eight touchdowns, rushed for 990 yards and 18 touchdowns and still grabbed 12 passes for 121 yards and two more touchdowns.

Crockett (Texas) tight end Allen Horace, 6-4, 250, was also once committed to the Hogs. Like Williams, when Morris was fired he reopened his recruiting. He’s now considering UTSA and Maryland in addition to the Hogs. He caught 35 passes for 552 yards and seven touchdowns.

Lithonia (Ga.) five-star Broderick Jones, 6-6, 300, and St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic’s Jalen St. John, 6-3, 300, are offensive linemen slated to visit. Jones is committed to Georgia, but was recruited there by Pittman. He will now make his final decision after visiting Arkansas, Georgia and Auburn the next three weekends. St. John was committed to Missouri, but reopened his recruiting when Barry Odom was fired. He will visit Florida State on Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and has a few different schools trying to get his Jan. 24-26 visit.

McGhee finished with 65 tackles, including 19 for loss, eight sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and a blocked punt in 2019. Stewart had 114 tackles, 85 solo, 23 for loss, 17 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two recovered ones in 2019.

Pensacola (Fla.) defensive end Eric Thomas, 6-3, 230, has Arkansas high on his list. In 2019, Thomas had 60 tackles, 46 solo, 27 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, one interception and six forced fumbles.

Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy linebacker Jacorrei Turner, 6-4, 205, is also visiting. This fall, he caught 27 passes for 437 yards and seven touchdowns on offense. At linebacker, he finished with 45 tackles, 31 solo, 10 tackles for loss, one pass breakup and two forced fumbles.

Turner can play safety or cornerback at Arkansas. Suffield (Conn.) Academy cornerback Khari Johnson, 6-0, 184, has the Hogs at the top of his list of schools. As a senior, Johnson played both ways. On offense, he rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown while catching 29 passes for 578 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Johnson had 36 tackles, 28 solo, one for loss, four interceptions and 12 pass breakups.