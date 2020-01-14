Arkansas’ Players Urging D’Eriq King to be a Razorback

FAYETTEVILLE — At least two Arkansas football players took to Twitter to urge Houston quarterback D’Eriq King to choose the Razorbacks.

A recruiting battle for King is set to begin with the talented signal caller entering the transfer portal on Monday night. He played just four games and redshirted in 2019. He graduated on Dec. 14 so he will be eligible immediately at any school he chooses and have one year to play.

King’s best season was in 2018 when the offensive coordinator for the Cougars was Kendal Briles. That season in 11 games, King completed 219 of 345 passes for 2,982 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 674 yards and 14 touchdowns. He caught one pass for 12 yards as well.

Sophomore wide receiver Trey Knox and senior running back Rakeem Boyd both weren’t shy about urging King to be a Razorback.

Beat ya too it 😏 https://t.co/QLAj5WgEew — Rakeem boyd ™ (@boyd_rakeem) January 14, 2020

Boyd has already given Sam Pittman and his staff one huge recruiting win when he bypassed the 2020 NFL Draft to return to Arkansas for his senior season.

Knox joined fellow freshman Treylon Burks in giving the Razorbacks two outstanding freshmen wide receivers in 2019. Knox caught 28 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns while Burks added 29 receptions for 475 yards. Junior Mike Woods led the team with 33 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also back. Redshirt freshman Hudson Henry returns at tight end.

Arkansas will also return four offensive linemen who started the majority of the last portion of the schedule. In addition, they will get back sophomore offensive tackle Noah Gatlin who missed the entire season after suffering a torn ACL in the first preseason practice. Luke Jones will be eligible as well as sitting out last season following his transfer from Notre Dame. Beaux Limmer and others will also return to provide what should be an improved offensive line.

Arkansas is also recruiting Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall four-star Malik Hornsby and others at quarterback.