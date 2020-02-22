Arkansas, Robert Moore, Power Past Gonzaga 5-0

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 7 Arkansas got a big day at the plate from true freshman second baseman Robert Moore to defeat Gonzaga 5-0 on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Moore, who entered the weekend series hitting .083 and is now hitting .318. His big day against Gonzaga on Saturday including his first home run in college. It went into the Arkansas bullpen in left field allowing the Hogs to go up by what proved to be the final margin at the time in the bottom of the sixth. Christian Franklin was on second when Moore hit the blast. He finished the day 3-for-3 at the plate, drew one walk and stole a base.

Robert Moore's first home run as a collegian! pic.twitter.com/GwNuF6UZPh — Razorback Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 22, 2020

Arkansas got another outstanding pitching performance from Patrick Wicklander as well. He went six innings allowing only one hit, walking one and striking out seven. Wicklander is now 2-0 on the season. Caden Monke pitched the seventh, Kevin Kopps the eighth and Elijah Trest the ninth. The staff combined to only allow no runs, two hits and fanned 10.

The Hogs got on the scoreboard first in the second inning when Moore singled to center field to plate Franklin. They added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Moore raced to third base on an infield hit by Zack Gregory, but the Arkansas second baseman scored on Gonzaga’s Ernie Yake’s throwing error. Gregory advanced to second on the error. He then scored on Heston Kjerstad’s double down the line in left field to give the Hogs 3-0 lead. Gregory had two hits in four at bats on the day as he started in left field and batted leadoff giving Braydon Webb a day off.

Arkansas (6-0) and Gonzaga (2-5) are slated to play the final game of the four-game series on Sunday with the first pitch at 1 p.m.