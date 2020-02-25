Arkansas Softball Climbs to No. 22 in NFCA Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas softball team (12-2) has climbed in the national polls for the second consecutive week after a five-win weekend. The Razorbacks now possess a No. 22 national ranking in the NFCA Coaches Poll, the organization announced Tuesday (Feb. 25). Arkansas is also No. 21 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Poll and No. 23 in both the D1softball.com and Softball America polls.

The Razorbacks have been ranked every week this season in all four polls. Arkansas is currently leading the SEC and ranks fourth in the country in on base percentage (.461) and is 18th nationally in batting average (.340). Senior pitcher Autumn Storms leads the NCAA in strikeout-to-walk-ratio and has struck out 40 hitters compared to just one walk (40.00).

The Hogs host their second home non-conference tournament in as many weeks at Bogle Park this weekend. The Wooo Pig Classic will run from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 1. The tournament field features stiff competition in No. 9 Florida State, No. 23 Baylor, Kent State and Villanova. Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for a full weekend schedule.

