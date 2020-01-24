Arkansas “Stands Up For Cancer” Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas will participate in its annual “Coaches vs. Cancer” game when the Razorbacks host TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday (Jan. 25). Tipoff is set for 3 pm and the game will be telecast on ESPN2.
- The Arkansas basketball staff will wear pink polos.
- All fans are encouraged to wear pink.
- The first 1,000 fans will receive a pink t-shirt.
- The Southeastern and Big 12 conferences will unite to help bring awareness to the Mike Slive Foundation and its fight against prostate cancer during Big 12/SEC Challenge games on Saturday. All coaches and support staffs from both conferences will wear a Mike Slive Foundation lapel pin during their games. Slive served as commissioner of the SEC from 2002 until his retirement in 2015. Inspired by his own fight with prostate cancer, he created the foundation to become a global leader in the fight to eradicate prostate cancer.
- The athletics department will give out 10,000 pink “I Stand Up For” cards where fans can recognize family members/friends whose lives have been affected by cancer. Fans can also print out the sign (CLICK HERE) at home and bring to the game for our in-game moment of recognition.