LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Patchy areas of fog will greet you out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This fog will thin out quickly through the morning as temperatures heat up. Abundant sunshine will be with us through most of your Friday with temperatures heating into the upper 80s by midday.

Unlike recent days, a few isolated showers and storms will likely build over the Arkansas Delta around midday. A few of these could be marginally severe, producing some gusty wind, torrential rain, thunder and lightning. Additional storms may fire up later in the afternoon across central Arkansas. These could be strong as well.

So most of the day will just be sunny, hot and humid. But keep the rain gear available in case you encounter one of these stray summer-like thunderstorms. That may be more likely into the evening for those in the Little Rock Metro.

Tonight, temperatures slip into the upper 60s. Then Saturday, there’s more sunshine, heat and isolated storms. Though temperatures will be hot, they will not rival records as we’ve seen recently. Instead, highs reach the upper 80s. More heat is in store for next week.