TONIGHT: Tonight will be the first night our sunset is before 7pm. It will be clear and calm with a sliver (waxing crescent) moon. Great conditions for some stargazing. Temperatures lower to the 70s from 7pm to 9pm and the 60s after that. Temps drop to the 50s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: It will be warm, sunny and dry after a cool start Wednesday with high temps in the upper 70s and low 80s across the state. Wind will be a littler stronger out of the northeast at 5-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Low temps drop to the 40s and near 50°F Thursday and Friday mornings with high temps only in the upper 70s. No rain expected for the rest of the week.

