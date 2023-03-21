TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Scattered light to moderate showers continue through Tuesday afternoon with chilly temperatures. Afternoon highs should only reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Showers will slack off some into the evening, though a few scattered showers will stick around through midnight. Then a few showers will be possible with mostly cloudy skies.

These evening and overnight showers will come with a warm front, which will allow temperatures to climb by daybreak Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will climb through the 50s, reaching nearly 60 by morning.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll be mostly cloudy Wednesday morning with perhaps a few isolated showers. Winds increase from the south, likely between 15 and 20 mph. This will warm temperatures even more, despite a lack in sunshine. Highs reach the mid and upper 70s as a few areas of sunshine return during the afternoon.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: We remain mostly cloudy, mild and breezy through Thursday. Temperatures start out in the lower 60s. By the afternoon, we reach the upper 70s to nearly 80.

Storms will then start to roll in Thursday night, some of which could be strong. These storms will slowly work their way through western and central Arkansas into Friday morning.

Then stronger storms could impact eastern Arkansas Friday afternoon, some of which could produce damaging wind, large hail and perhaps tornadoes. For more information on this risk, click here.