OVERNIGHT: Rain and storms develop over north Arkansas Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A general timeframe of 9pm to midnight is when one or two strong to severe storms could develop. North central and northeast Arkansas are under a marginal risk for severe storms, which on a scale of 1 to 5, is the lowest risk at a 1. It will be breezy with southwesterly wind at 10-15mph tonight. Temperatures will cool to the 60s by 9pm after tying a record high of 77°F Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY: There is a chance for a very little amount (likely no accumulation) of a wintry mix over northwest Arkansas Thursday morning behind the cold front. Temperatures will be chilly Thursday in the low 50s to start the day and upper 40s by 10am. Clouds will clear later in the day, allowing for more sunshine. It will be breezy Thursday with a northwesterly wind of 15-20mph and gusts closer to 30mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine lasts through the weekend with more seasonable weather…afternoons in the 50s and mornings in the 30s. Rain is back in the forecast MLK Day Monday & Wednesday with milder temps.