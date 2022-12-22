TONIGHT: Temperatures & wind will be brutal tonight. It dropped from 45°F at 2pm to 34°F by 3pm in Little Rock. Temps continue to plummet with it feeling like the single digits as early as 5pm and well below zero by 10pm. Wind chill values could drop as low as -15°F by Friday morning. Snow is possible through 5pm, but it is the wind and cold having the biggest impacts. Untreated or less traveled roads could become icy. Clouds clear quickly with clear and frigid conditions all night. Wind will be strong out of the northwest at 20-25mph.

FRIDAY: It will feel unbearable Friday morning with a low temperature of 5°F and a high near 20°F. Much of the state won’t get out of the teens Friday. Fortunately, there will be sunny skies, but it will remain breezy with northwesterly wind 15-20mph, making it feel even worse.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunny & dry conditions last through the weekend on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Wind will calm down by Saturday. Temperatures, however, will still be frigid. It will remain below freezing through Sunday morning. Saturday morning will feel more like 3°F with a low temp of 12°F. Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Christmas morning will be in the teens with the afternoon in the mid 30s. Warmer weather next week.