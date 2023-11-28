OVERNIGHT: Another cold night is in store with temperatures cooling into the 40s for the majority of the evening. Clear and calm conditions will allow temps to drop to the mid 30s closer to sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: After a cold start, temperatures will warm to the 60s Wednesday afternoon. The day starts sunny, with more clouds building in by late afternoon/early evening. Southwesterly wind will be around 10mph throughout the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: Thursday will be chilyy, grey & rainy. Light showers start with more moderate rain by the afternoon. Rain lasts through early Friday morning, before clearing out by sunrise. The weekend will feature mostly sunny conditions with mornings in the low 40s and afternoons in the low 60s.