TONIGHT: It’s going to take some time to cool us off from the hottest day so far this year. Little Rock tied to record high of 103°F from 2012. We also tied the warmest low temperature at 80°F from 2016. Tonight will stay warm and muggy with a low of 80°F.

WEDNESDAY: More extreme heat Wednesday with high temps flirting with 100°F. Another heat advisory goes in effect noon till 1pm for Little Rock as heat indices will hover around 105°F to 108°F. Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon and early evening.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures will cool to the 80s this weekend with showers, storms and heavy rain Friday & Saturday.