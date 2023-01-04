OVERNIGHT: It will be colder tonight with temperatures dropping to the 40s by 8pm and 30s after midnight. Clear and calm conditions with a light westerly wind.

THURSDAY: Sunny, dry weather Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Westerly wind will pick up to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: Fair weather lasts through the rest of the work week, with a low chance for some rain Saturday. Temperatures will be closer to 60°F Friday through Monday, then it’s mostly sunny conditions through mid-week next week.